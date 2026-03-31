Dover officer on leave for failing breathalyzer test quits after internal investigation

A Dover Police officer on leave after failing a breathalyzer test while on duty has resigned, according to the city.

Patrolman Ryan Porter quit after an internal investigation recommended firing him.

News 5 investigators confirmed that the 15-year veteran was found sleeping at the Dover Police Station in January.

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Public records show Porter was taken for a breathalyzer test and blew a .20, which is more than twice the legal limit.

A special prosecutor will still determine if criminal charges will be filed in the case.