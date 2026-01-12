Former CSU radio station files lawsuit against university, states free speech was violated

CLEVELAND — The former Cleveland State University radio station, WCSB, is suing the school, claiming infringements on its right to free speech.

Last year, the university decided to give control of the student-run radio station to Ideastream. The station was abruptly shut down in October on World College Radio Station Day.

Students protested after the decision was made, and News 5 spoke with one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit during a protest in October, former general manager Alison Bomgardener.

"We're out here again today trying to make it clear that we will not sit still as administrators make these inequal decisions for an entire community they don't understand," Bomgardener said at the time.

The lawsuit alleges that the university and its president interfered with the plaintiffs' free speech and violated the Ohio Revised Code by allegedly failing to make the decision in open meetings.