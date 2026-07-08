From LeBron's decision to leave Cleveland to the RNC's decision to come here, the ups and downs of July 8

CLEVELAND — As "LeBron watch" continued in Cleveland it wasn't lost on many that July 8 marked the 14th anniversary of the day he made his "decision" to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.

Mike Calori of Cleveland remembers watching it in a sports bar in anticipation of what he swore was going to be an announcement that LeBron was staying in Cleveland.

"Like the rest of the people in that sports bar, I was highly disappointed when he made that decision," he said. "When you think about it, just the way it was handled is kind of what stings about it."

Chris Daniels of Cleveland also remembers the disappointment he felt in watching the live hour-long broadcast also at a bar in downtown Cleveland. Did he burn any jerseys?

"No, I'm a LeBron fan," he said.

The Cleveland LeBron left for Miami in 2010 was beginning a renaissance. The new convention center was under construction, as well as plans for new hotels in the works. The Cavs faced a few rough years, but the city itself moved on, making a bid in 2014 for the 2016 Republican National Convention which was awarded to the city on July 8, 2014. It was a win for Cleveland that would play a role in the city landing major events in the future like the MLB and NBA All-Star Games, the NFL Draft, NCAA Championships and the 2030 Special Olympics USA.

But something else also happened that week, three days later LeBron announced he was coming home. That's why, Calori, for one, said he'd be watching closely for LeBron news this day in the event this 8th of July carried some special magic.

"I mean if he did it today, the kind of reverse the decision from back then, that would be incredible timing and LeBron is very cerebral and cryptic with things so I wouldn't be surprised if he dropped the news today that he was coming back," he said.

James Brown of Cleveland said if LeBron needs more time to make his choice this time feel free to take it, so long as the decision he makes is Cleveland.

"I mean, what a way to end a career right?" said Brown. "Stamp that final legacy and if he has the opportunity to bring another championship to Cleveland? Build that man a statue."

