Grand jury indicts 3 people for shooting death of 3-year-old child in Cleveland

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a grand jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting in Cleveland late last month that left 3-year-old Luis Diaz dead and another person injured.

Two defendants — Juan Davis, 34, and Katherine Treadway, 30 — are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the prosecutor's office.

Devonte Parker, 28, is facing the same charges but was also hit with an additional count of aggravated murder.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities said Treadway argued with a 31-year-old man outside a duplex near West 66th Street and Denison Avenue.

Following the argument, Treadway called Davis, her boyfriend, and then she moved her car out of the driveway. Davis arrived a short time later with Parker and a 16-year-old boy and parked nearby. Authorities said Parker was armed with a handgun and the teen with a rifle. Parker and the teen fired shots from across the street and then ran back to the car, with Davis behind the wheel. The three then fled the scene.

Those gunshots struck the 31-year-old and a nearby car with a 22-year-old, 3-year-old and 11-month-old inside. One of the bullets tore through the car and hit the toddler sitting in a car seat, striking him in the back. The 3-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead. The 31-year-old was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot. The infant and 22-year-old weren't injured.

"The tragic death of this 3-year-old child was the direct result of the senseless gun violence that is plaguing our county," said Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "My thoughts and prayers remain with all who were affected by this truly horrible act of violence. We will do everything in our power to seek justice on his behalf."

