Hopkins Airport still near bottom of annual passenger satisfaction study

CLEVELAND — J.D. Power released its 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is ranked near the bottom of the medium airports category yet again.

Hopkins scored a 611 out of 1,000 points, a 31-point increase from last year, placing it 17th out of 18 airports in the category.

Hopkins ranks last in customer satisfication

This year's study was based on 30,439 surveys from U.S. or Canadian travelers who have flown from at least one airport in their country. The survey covers both departure and arrival experiences, J.D. Power said. The survey results encompass flights that took place between July 2024 and July 2025.

Airports are split into three sizes: mega, large and medium. Passengers were asked to rate their experience in the following categories:



Ease of travel through airport

Level of trust with airport

Terminal facilities

Airport staff

Departure/to airport experience

Food, beverage and retail

Arrival/from airport experience

According to J.D. Power, this year's results showed that airports continued to see record passenger volumes, and each category of airport saw an increase in overall satisfaction.

Additionally, the survey results showed that food, beverage and retail programs played a driving factor in the increase in passenger satisfaction. J.D. Power said that airports that incorporate authentic local brands helped fuel that increase.

The J.D. Power report said that passengers who have a better experience at an airport are more likely to spend more money, noting that passengers who rated their experience as “perfect” spent an average of $42.39 in the terminal, which is $16.54 more than passengers who rated their experience as "OK."