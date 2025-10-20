Human remains found in woods in July identified as Ryan Godbey, Canton Police say

The Canton Police Department announced Monday that human remains found this summer in a remote wooded area in southern Stark County have been identified as Ryan T. Godbey, a 26-year-old who went missing in June.

Godbey was reported missing by family on June 22 after disappearing for several days. They posted flyers all around the Canton area, including at Godbey's apartment and the nightclub where Godbey was last seen.

Godbey's debit card and driver's license were later found along I-77 near the Pro Football Hall of Fame. News 5's Bob Jones spoke to Godbey's family in June.

Canton Police look for missing 26-year-old man last seen June 19

Godbey's remains were found on July 23 but weren't positively identified until the results of a DNA test conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation came back, according to Canton Police.

Daniel Z. Mattay, who is Godbey's ex-boyfriend, according to police, was charged in connection with the case in early July.

On Aug. 27, a Stark County Grand jury indicted Mattay; he was charged with murder, felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

He's being held behind bars in the Stark County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million bond.

Canton Police are asking anyone who may have further information about the case to contact detectives at 330-489-3144.