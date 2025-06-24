Canton Police look for missing 26-year-old man last seen June 19

Detectives with the Canton Police Department are investigating the disappearance of a 26-year-old man under "suspicious circumstances."

According to police, Ryan T. Godbey was last in contact with his family on June 19 and reported missing on June 22.

Godbey is a white male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

“Based on a number of factors in this case, detectives are acting with an increased sense of urgency. We need help from anyone in the community who may have information,” Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said.

Anyone with information about Godbey's whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Communication Center at 330-649-5800 or the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

