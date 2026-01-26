Hundreds of schools closed on Tuesday ahead of extreme cold

Hundreds of Northeast Ohio schools canceled classes for Monday following a record-setting snowstorm, and the trend continues for Tuesday, with many schools already canceling because of extreme cold.

School districts such as Akron, Euclid, Massillon, Parma, Canton, Medina and many more have closed their schools for Tuesday.

Click here for the full list.

While this weekend's Winter Storm Warning has expired for most of Northeast Ohio, an Extreme Cold Warning has been issued from 7 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Wind chills could drop to -25 degrees.

Cleveland weather

