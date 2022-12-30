It's your last chance to enter to win a Home for the Holidays and support Make-A-Wish

CLEVELAND — This is your very last chance to purchase tickets and enter to win this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle. You can buy tickets up until 9 p.m. Saturday, then the winner will be drawn.

Then tune in to News 5, airing at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, where we will announce the winner of a brand new house in North Royalton worth $669,000.

Click here to purchase your last-minute raffle tickets now, and to see a virtual tour of the home, learn more about it and Make-A-Wish Ohio, the group benefitting from "A Home for the Holidays."

“We’ve been able to grant more than 33 wishes for Northeast Ohio kids with critical illnesses over the past two years thanks to the HBA, its partners, and ticket buyers,” said Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana President & CEO Stephanie McCormick. “A wish can be powerful medicine and because of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland and our generous community, children and families are getting a dose of hope when they need it most.”

As of Friday night, Make-A-Wish had officially raised $1,063,649, less than $200,000 short of the $1,250,000 goal.

Again, you have until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 31 to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a fabulous new home.

Click here to purchase tickets now!

Take a look inside the Home for the Holidays house below:

A sneak peek of the 'A Home for the Holidays' house

Watch a story from earlier this month about how Make-A-Wish made one local teen's dream come true (note that the phone bank is no longer active):

Home for the Holidays

