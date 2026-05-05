LIVE BLOG: Northeast Ohio Primary Election Day 2026

CLEVELAND — Election Day has arrived, and Northeast Ohio residents will cast their ballots in numerous local races to decide school levies, state and federal primaries, police and fire issues, income taxes and more.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to view our election results page.

The races

Primary voters will select a Republican and a Democrat for two big November races — the Senate and the governor's race. Voters will also cast primary votes for the House of Representatives.

Statewide, educators and parents will be watching a host of local school-funding issues.

Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

RELATED: Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

What to know about the primary election

Ohio primaries are partisan but open, meaning voters do not have to register as one political party before the election. Ohio recognizes only two major parties and one minor party: Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians. However, voters who wish to remain unaffiliated can vote on nonpartisan ballot questions and issues.

Not every race has a competitive primary election. If an individual doesn't have a primary opponent, they will appear on the general election ballot in November and on the May primary ballot.

CLICK HERE to read our full election guide from News 5's Morgan Trau.