Dozens of local school funding issues on primary ballot in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Across the state, voters will decide if school district levies and other funding issues pass or fail. Right here in Northeast Ohio, there are nearly two dozen races voters will be casting their ballots for or against.
WATCH:
Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here
RELATED: Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here
Cuyahoga County
- Independence Local Schools
- Lakewood City School District
- The Lakewood City School District is asking voters for more funding to cover operating expenses, including maintaining academic programming, technology, and security.
- RELATED: Lakewood City Schools asks voters to approve levy as property tax concerns split residents
- Parma City School District
- For the first time in Parma City School District history, the board is proposing to eliminate three property tax levies, but only if voters approve a 1.75% earned income tax.
- RELATED: Parma City Schools to eliminate property tax levies if voters approve income tax
- Solon City Schools
- Strongsville City Schools
- Strongsville is asking voters to approve a levy to fund the construction, renovation and replacement of several elementary schools.
- RELATED: New bond could mean major changes for Strongsville elementary schools
Lake County
- Mentor Exempted Village School District
- The district is asking voters to approve a levy that will generate nearly $14 million, but the amount has some residents concerned due to the amount they would have to pay each year.
- RELATED: Mentor superintendent discusses upcoming levy request
- Painesville City Local School District
- Wickliffe City School District
Lorain County
- Amherst School District
- Avon Lake School District
- Lorain City School District
Medina County
- Wadsworth City School District
Portage County
- Kent City School District
- Streetsboro City School District
Stark County
- Plain Local School District
- Louisville City School District
Summit County
- Barberton City School District
- Barberton's superintendent previously told News 5 that levy funding is critical for the district as it is in fiscal caution.
- RELATED: Levy vote could put Barberton City Schools on path to recovery, but won't fix everything
- Norton City School District
- Tallmadge City School District
- Twinsburg City School District
This article will be updated late Tuesday with unofficial results.
CLICK HERE to view our election results page.
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