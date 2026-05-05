Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

Politics

Actions

Dozens of local school funding issues on primary ballot in Northeast Ohio

School generic
File image
School generic
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Across the state, voters will decide if school district levies and other funding issues pass or fail. Right here in Northeast Ohio, there are nearly two dozen races voters will be casting their ballots for or against.

WATCH:

Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

RELATED: Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

Cuyahoga County

Lake County

  • Mentor Exempted Village School District
  • Painesville City Local School District
  • Wickliffe City School District

Lorain County

  • Amherst School District
  • Avon Lake School District
  • Lorain City School District

Medina County

  • Wadsworth City School District

Portage County

  • Kent City School District
  • Streetsboro City School District

Stark County

  • Plain Local School District
  • Louisville City School District

Summit County

This article will be updated late Tuesday with unofficial results.

CLICK HERE to view our election results page.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.