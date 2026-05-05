Dozens of local school funding issues on primary ballot in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Across the state, voters will decide if school district levies and other funding issues pass or fail. Right here in Northeast Ohio, there are nearly two dozen races voters will be casting their ballots for or against.

WATCH:

Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

RELATED: Why Ohio ballots are packed with school levies — and how we got here

Cuyahoga County



Independence Local Schools

Lakewood City School District

The Lakewood City School District is asking voters for more funding to cover operating expenses, including maintaining academic programming, technology, and security. RELATED: Lakewood City Schools asks voters to approve levy as property tax concerns split residents

Parma City School District

For the first time in Parma City School District history, the board is proposing to eliminate three property tax levies, but only if voters approve a 1.75% earned income tax. RELATED: Parma City Schools to eliminate property tax levies if voters approve income tax

Solon City Schools

Strongsville City Schools

Strongsville is asking voters to approve a levy to fund the construction, renovation and replacement of several elementary schools. RELATED: New bond could mean major changes for Strongsville elementary schools



Lake County



Mentor Exempted Village School District

The district is asking voters to approve a levy that will generate nearly $14 million, but the amount has some residents concerned due to the amount they would have to pay each year. RELATED: Mentor superintendent discusses upcoming levy request

Painesville City Local School District

Wickliffe City School District

Lorain County



Amherst School District

Avon Lake School District

Lorain City School District

Medina County



Wadsworth City School District

Portage County



Kent City School District

Streetsboro City School District

Stark County



Plain Local School District

Louisville City School District

Summit County



Barberton City School District

Barberton's superintendent previously told News 5 that levy funding is critical for the district as it is in fiscal caution. RELATED: Levy vote could put Barberton City Schools on path to recovery, but won't fix everything

Norton City School District

Tallmadge City School District

Twinsburg City School District

This article will be updated late Tuesday with unofficial results.

CLICK HERE to view our election results page.