Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: Cleveland Metropolitan School District board meeting on future of its school buildings

Meeting is set to discuss district's operations
CMSD Decisions
News 5 Cleveland
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is looking to cut $150 million over the next several years. School closures and consolidations are part of that plan.
CMSD Decisions
The former Empire school in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood has been sitting empty for more than a decade. A developer is still trying to close a funding gap to turn the landmark building into apartments for low-income seniors.
Posted

CLEVELAND — A day after the announcement that hundreds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers and paraprofessionals would be laid off, its board is holding a meeting about what's next for its buildings.

WATCH the board meeting live below:

News 5 livestream event

According to the Cleveland Teachers Union, CMSD notified about 150 teachers and 120 paraprofessionals, including eight teachers from Hannah Gibbons, the entire teaching staff at that elementary school.

WATCH:

Cleveland Schools laying off hundreds of teachers

RELATED: Hundreds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District educators getting layoff notices

The layoffs are part of the district's consolidation plan, known as Building Brighter Futures.

The district is also closing 18 buildings to help save $30 million a year. It's possible that some of the buildings will be demolished.

WATCH:

How Cleveland is looking at the future of 18 school buildings set to close soon

RELATED: With 18 school buildings set to close, Cleveland is asking neighbors what they want to see

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.