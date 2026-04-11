LIVE: Cleveland Metropolitan School District board meeting on future of its school buildings

CLEVELAND — A day after the announcement that hundreds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers and paraprofessionals would be laid off, its board is holding a meeting about what's next for its buildings.

WATCH the board meeting live below:

News 5 livestream event

According to the Cleveland Teachers Union, CMSD notified about 150 teachers and 120 paraprofessionals, including eight teachers from Hannah Gibbons, the entire teaching staff at that elementary school.

WATCH:

Cleveland Schools laying off hundreds of teachers

RELATED: Hundreds of Cleveland Metropolitan School District educators getting layoff notices

The layoffs are part of the district's consolidation plan, known as Building Brighter Futures.

The district is also closing 18 buildings to help save $30 million a year. It's possible that some of the buildings will be demolished.

WATCH:

How Cleveland is looking at the future of 18 school buildings set to close soon

RELATED: With 18 school buildings set to close, Cleveland is asking neighbors what they want to see