Macedonia man gets life in prison for raping children attending home day care

AKRON, Ohio — A Macedonia man who raped and filmed children changing into swimsuits at his at-home daycare will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Summit County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced Bill Lupica, 72, to life in prison.

Lupica sat stone-cold-faced in court Tuesday. He never looked at the gallery full of tearful and angry parents.

One after another, the parents shared their disgust for the man they once considered family.

“We got to know you, or at least we thought we did... We don’t know you other than the fact that you’re a monster, a devil," said one parent.

Macedonia police arrested Lupica back in May 2022.

Lupica was later indicted on a slew of charges relating to abusing children under 5 years old at his home daycare.

He was expected to take a plea deal this past September, but prosecutors say he backed out and they were planning to move forward with a trial.

A week later, in October, Lupica then pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including rape and gross sexual imposition, as well as numerous counts related to having images of children involved in various sex acts — images authorities say he shot himself.

“He collected it like a library," said Summit County Assistant Prosecutor John Baumoel.

Baumoel said Lupica also used a hidden camera to film young girls changing into swimsuits before they used the pool at his home.

“The kids and these teenagers to dress and undress and get into their swimming suit — the defendant knowing this and having these kids change in his master bedroom," Baumoel said.

Some of the children appeared in court at the sentencing. The prosecutor's office brought in their emotional support dog, Adam, to sit with them.

“My daughter is terrified to go in the bathroom alone; the door always has to stay open," one parent said.

Tara Morgan | News 5 Cleveland

Parents shook their heads, and the disbelief was audible when Lupica apologized in court.

“I don’t know how I got here," Lupica said.

“I’m truly sorry," he added.

Lupica will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years behind bars, at which point he will be 102 years old.

“I hope you suffer a slow, torturous death," one mother said.