Man accused of killing Ryan Godbey dies by suicide 1 week before plea hearing

The 33-year-old man accused of killing Ryan Godbey died in the Stark County Jail on Wednesday, just a week before his plea hearing, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Mattay died by suicide while in jail just after 9:20 a.m., the Stark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jail staff provided immediate medical care before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Mattay was arrested and charged over the summer for allegedly killing Godbey, his former partner. He was facing charges of murder, felonious assault, strangulation and domestic violence.

Canton Police charge man in connection to missing person, Ryan Godbey

Godbey, 26, was reported missing in June after disappearing for several days. Godbey's debit card and driver's license were later found along I-77 near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flyers posted around Canton as concern grows over missing person, Ryan Godbey

Godbey's remains were found on July 23 but weren't positively identified until the results of a DNA test conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation came back in October.

On Aug. 27, a Stark County Grand jury indicted Mattay, who was being held in the Stark County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million bond. Mattay had a plea hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.