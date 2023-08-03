Man finds stolen car involved in another crime after watching News 5

CLEVLAND — Car thefts have not slowed down this summer. In fact, the data shows the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles seem to be speeding up.

Across Cleveland, there were more than 3,800 thefts just six months into 2023. This time last year, there were nearly 2,000.

“It’s nothing to joke about because it’s serious; they are taking your car,” Alexis Johnson said.

Johnson's Kia was stolen around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 131st Street and Hoy Avenue. He didn’t want to show his face on camera out of fear for his safety.

“About time I got out there, there was a car facing towards my house, and I saw a guy getting in my car,” Johnson said.

In the heat of the moment, Johnson almost made a split decision he said he would have regretted.

“The sad part about it is they were some younger guys, and I had a shotgun,” Johnson said. “I could have shot them, but I’m pretty sure they had a gun. So, I didn’t want to open fire, and them fire back.”

After helplessly watching his car flee from his neighborhood, hours later, Johnson was watching Good Morning Cleveland on News 5. He then saw his stolen car on T.V. His black Kia was involved in a car break-in across from our studio. Security video shows a person breaking into a white Toyota. Then the suspect hops back in Johnson's car and takes off.

“It’s just frustrating,” Johnson said.

Car thefts are up 93% across the City of Cleveland, which is more than double from last year.

On Wednesday, Cleveland City Council Safety Committee met with the Cleveland Police Chief and Safety Director, continuing to search for answers to slow record-breaking crime rates. The solutions, however, to a slew of department problems, from low staffing to hobbling recruitment efforts, are not black and white.

“At this level, you have to be concerned, I’m concerned, our offices are concerned, but we are making strides to addressing it,” said Karrie Howard, Cleveland's Safety Director.

Johnson hopes the city’s summer safety plan starts working while he works himself out of a major inconvenience.

“Go get a job or take your money and invest it in something,” Johnson said. “Stop taking from people before you wind up either in jail or very seriously hurt.”

