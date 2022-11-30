Man wanted for murder of Cleveland woman turns self in at Pittsburgh police department

PITTSBURGH — The search for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, who was wanted for the death of a 23-year-old Cleveland woman ended Wednesday when he turned himself in to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Kennedy was wanted on an aggravated murder charge.

Authorities say Adrianna K. Taylor, 23, who was Kennedy's girlfriend, was reported missing on Nov. 13. The last time she had been seen was Oct. 8.

At the time of her disappearance, she was living in the 3200 block of West 98th Street with Kennedy. The FBI was at Kennedy's residence this morning and appeared to be collecting evidence.

On Nov. 24, Allegheny County Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg and discovered Taylor's body buried in the backyard, Cleveland Municipal Court records state. She had been shot in the head.

According to an arrest warrant, Kennedy was recently seen within the rear of the Hill Avenue property. His sister either currently lives at the home or lived there previously.

During the police investigation, Taylor's car was found in Pennsylvania and shipped back to Cleveland for crime processing.

