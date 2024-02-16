Man who police say drove into apartment building, caused fatal explosion in Nov. 2023 arrested

A 39-year-old man was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On Nov. 19, Christopher Terry was driving a Dodge Challenger over 120 mph when he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into trees and traveling through several front yards before crashing into the front porch of a home and an apartment building on East 139th Street, authorities said

When Terry struck the apartment building, he caused serious damage to the gas line, leading to an explosion in the building, authorities said.

A 68-year-old woman was killed in the explosion, authorities said.

A warrant for Terry was issued on Feb. 5, and he was arrested in a home on Memphis Avenue without incident on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

“The death of this victim is an utter tragedy, the suspect has absolutely no regard for the safety of anyone else in this community," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. "The suspect facing the justice system will hopefully be the first step in the healing process for all of the victims involved in this case.”