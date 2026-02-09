'Mistakes continue to happen': Browns fan starts petition calling for accountability and reform

CLEVELAND — With no Super Bowl plays and the Cleveland Browns ending their season 5-12, fans are yet again disappointed and are looking to see change within the team.

Matt Roberts, born in Springfield, decided what better way to request reform than through a petition.

The petition, created on Jan. 27, lays out a detailed list of concerns and a suggested plan for action.

Cleveland Browns fans are among the most loyal and long-suffering supporters in all of professional sports. For decades, this fan base has demonstrated unwavering commitment—through losing seasons, coaching changes, front-office turnover, and repeated organizational resets.



That loyalty is now being strained beyond reason.



Recent developments surrounding the Browns’ coaching search, combined with long-standing organizational instability, questionable governance optics, and growing financial demands on fans, have compelled us to speak out.



As the Cleveland region faces the prospect of significant public and private financial commitments tied to a new stadium, fans are being asked to invest more money, time, and trust into a franchise that has failed to deliver sustained stability, accountability, or competitive consistency. Browns reform petition organizer, Matt Roberts

Roberts is a longtime Browns fan and said drafting this petition made the most sense, especially after reflecting on the last five seasons.

"It's not just about one season or one hire. It's just kind of about holding the franchise accountable for the last five years, even more," Roberts said. "This petition is about giving the Browns fans a voice, being able to hopefully make a difference to where we can start to heal a little bit."

The straw that broke the camel's back for Roberts was the recent search for a new head coach and the late activation of the Rooney Rule.

Stefanski fired

According to the NFL, teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least two external diverse — minority and/or female — candidates for any GM or head coaching interview.

Roberts' petition states, "Recent reports and publicly available information surrounding the Browns’ coaching search have raised concerns among fans that the spirit—and potentially the requirements—of this rule may not have been fully met. Whether intentional or not, the perception that league-wide hiring standards are being sidelined contributes to a broader loss of confidence in the organization’s leadership and decision-making."

Roberts is calling for the team to be held accountable for past decisions.

"What does reform look like to you?," I asked Roberts.

Roberts said, "It looks like owning up to the fact that you've made mistakes, that mistakes continue to happen, and we'd like to see a game plan with how things are gonna change."

Jim Schwartz resigns from Browns after being passed over for head coach

He told me a change in ownership should not be off the table.

According to the petition, Roberts is calling on the Cleveland Browns ownership and the NFL to:



Acknowledge the growing loss of trust between the fan base and ownership. Address concerns regarding adherence to league hiring policies, including the Rooney Rule. Commit to transparent, measurable organizational reform. Provide clear assurances regarding the long-term future of the Browns in Cleveland. Engage in serious evaluation of the franchise’s ownership and governance structure. If meaningful reform is not achievable, responsibly explore a transition of ownership.

As of Sunday night, the petition has more than 800 signatures.

Roberts said it feels good to see hundreds of other Browns fans feeling the same.

"It makes me feel like I wasn't crazy to do this, and that it's kind of an outlet for Browns fans, it's kind of a way for them to be able to talk about how they're feeling in a constructive manner rather than trying to lash out," Roberts said.

There is no minimum amount of signatures Roberts is looking for — just as many as he can get.

"I really hope it takes off. I really hope that it does catch national attention and we can really make a change as a fan base," Roberts said.

I reached out to Haslam Sports Group for a response to the petition.

A spokesperson told me, "We understand our fans frustration and greatly appreciate all the support we’ve received for them and that will never be taken for granted. We are very excited about the hiring of Todd Monken as our 19th head coach and can assure our fans that everyone in our organization is keenly focused on delivering the winning team they so deserve."

Browns’ Monken becomes 8th coach for the Haslams

Since my interview with Roberts, he said a Browns representative has made contact with him about the petition.

"Good chat," he told me.

In an update to the petition's site, Roberts wrote, "Browns management is actively looking for ways to recognize longtime Browns fans for their patience and perseverance. Share ideas on how the Browns can reach out to fans and celebrate them. Send your constructive comments and sincere ideas on how the Cleveland Browns can show appreciation and celebrate Browns fans for their passion, loyalty, and unrelenting desire to have a winning team again to brownspetition@gmail.com ."

If you'd like to sign the petition, click HERE.