North Royalton launches safety study at Akins and Bennett Roads intersection

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio. — The City of North Royalton has launched a comprehensive study of the intersection of Akins and Bennett Roads to identify safety concerns and determine long-term solutions.

Mayor Paul Marnecheck said the intersection's layout and sightline issues may be contributing factors to the problem, but the city wants to pinpoint the exact causes before committing resources to a solution.

"Using data, using newer technology, so it's not just someone coming out here and looking at it and going, 'Why don't we try this?'" he said. "It's looking at what the best practices are throughout the region in the industry and how we can apply those here."

The mayor said some of that new technology includes cameras, which will be used solely for studying the intersection — such as determining the volume of cars passing through the area.

Marnecheck said North Royalton has spent the last few years reviewing its intersections for safety concerns. The city now wants to find long-term solutions not only for Akins and Bennett Roads, but also for other area intersections.

The study is still in its early stages, and the city does not yet have a timeline for the project.