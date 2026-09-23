Nurses and workers at Cleveland's Lutheran Hospital walk off the job in strike over wages and staffing

CLEVELAND — Nurses and maintenance workers are among the employees at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland who went on strike Wednesday after contract negotiations with the hospital broke down.

The workers, represented by SEIU 1199, had been negotiating to renew their contracts.

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Key sticking points included fair wages, affordable health care, staffing levels and worker protections. When the two sides couldn't reach an agreement, dozens of workers walked off the job.

Brian Higgins, a union leader at Lutheran Hospital, said staffing levels were a central concern heading into the strike.

"On many days and many nights, we have nurses taking care of 20 to 25 patients for one nursing assistant or one LPN. It's not safe for the patient, and definitely not safe for the caregiver," Higgins said.

Lutheran Hospital is part of the Cleveland Clinic health system. On Wednesday, the Clinic released a statement saying it remains committed to patient care despite the ongoing strike.

"While we are disappointed that an agreement has not yet been reached, Lutheran Hospital remains fully committed to providing safe, high-quality care to our patients and community. Lutheran Hospital continues to provide all inpatient care, appointments and scheduled procedures without disruption. We look forward to continuing our good-faith efforts in negotiations and appreciate the dedication, loyalty and care provided by every caregiver at Lutheran Hospital."

In an earlier statement, the hospital said it was "working diligently to reach an agreement that recognizes the important contributions of our caregivers while supporting the hospital's ability to serve patients and the community."

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