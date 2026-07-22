$5 million bond for suspect in Westlake homicide

The suspect in a domestic violence homicide investigation in Westlake is being held on a $5 million bond in Cuyahoga County.

William Feather, 65, was initially set to be in court on Monday, but police said he was in the hospital with a medical issue. He has since been released and was taken to court Wednesday, where he waived his preliminary hearing on murder and felonious assault charges before being taken to jail.

The charges came after Westlake Police found his wife, 57-year-old Michele Feather, with a head injury in their home on Canterbury Road on July 17. Police said she died that day.

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"He was assisting somewhat in the investigation; we don’t think he was telling us the whole story on what happened," Police Capt. Jerry Vogel said on July 18.

The community in Westlake has been mourning the death of Feather for days.

"This whole thing is a tragic, tragic thing, and it shouldn’t be. I mean, yes, it’s about domestic violence, but it was Michele, so it should be about Michele,” close friend Karen Bettis said on Monday.

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