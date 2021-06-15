Chaos erupts in courtroom after Tevin Biles-Thomas acquitted in New Year's Eve triple homicide

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg ruled Tuesday there wasn’t enough evidence to sustain a conviction against Tevin Biles-Thomas, the U.S. Army soldier and brother of the Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, charged in the 2018 New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead at an Airbnb.

Chaos broke out after Synenburg ruled the motion to acquit Biles-Thomas on all charges, including multiple counts of murder, felonious assault, and voluntary manslaughter, court records showed.

Warning: Video from the courtroom in the player above includes profanity. Viewer discretion advised.

“In viewing the evidence in light most favorable to the state, it is insufficient to sustain a conviction. The motion is granted as to all counts. Ladies and gentlemen, this matter has been drawn to a conclusion. I thank everyone for their effort and my heart goes out to the families of the victims,” she said.

Seconds later, an emotional family member got up and lunged in the direction of the defendant located across the courtroom.

“He killed my baby. You know he killed my baby,” the woman yelled after bailiffs stepped in to break up the scuffle.

Before ruling on the acquittal, Synenburg re-read the witness testimony, which included inaccuracies in the description of the suspect’s clothing at the time of the shooting.

The charges Biles-Thomas faced were in connection to a New Year’s Eve party at an Airbnb in Cleveland when gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks, and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

In September 2019, after Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged, Simone Biles tweeted that her "heart aches for everyone involved."

In May, a judge declared a mistrial in the murder of Biles-Thomas.

Jurors told the judge during the third day of deliberations that copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors were among the evidence given to them during deliberations.

The paperwork included arguments over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense.

News 5 has reached out to Cuyahoga County Court officials for more information on the outburst following Tuesday's ruling.

RELATED:

Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother

Brother of famed US gymnast Simone Biles held on a $1 million bond

Simone Biles breaks silence over her brother's arrest: 'my heart aches for everyone involved'

Suspect of Airbnb triple homicide in Cleveland is brother of Olympic gold medalist

3 people killed, 2 injured at apartment on New Year's Eve, police say

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.