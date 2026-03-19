Funeral for Mila Chatman, Amor Wilson happening March 25

CLEVELAND — March 25 is the funeral for sisters 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson. The service will be held at Mount Sinai Friendship United, 7510 Woodland Ave., in Cleveland.

The wake begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Pastor Kyle Earley, a spokesperson for the half-sisters’ fathers, said, “The community is invited to join the families in honoring the lives of these beloved children.”

Earley added, “At this time, both fathers, Rashawn Wilson and DeShaun Chatman, and their families are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support they have received from the community. As they continue to grieve; both fathers have worked together and are thankful for those who stepped up to ensure that these babies are laid to rest peacefully.”

Earley said that anyone wishing to send flowers in honor of the girls may do so by sending them to Gaines Funeral Home, located at 5386 Lee Road in Maple Heights, by 5 p.m. on March 23.

Chatman and Wilson were found dead on March 2. Their bodies were discovered inside suitcases that were partially buried in a field near East 162nd St. and Midland Ave.

The girls’ mother, 28-year-old Aliyah Henderson, was later arrested and is charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.