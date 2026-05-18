Man arraigned in common pleas court for death of Strongsville Costco employee; held on $5 million bond

CLEVELAND — The man accused of fatally shooting an employee at a Costco in Strongsville last month was arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Monday morning.

The defendant, 22-year-old Christian Bryant, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault for the death of 61-year-old employee Randy Corrigan.

Bryant was given a $5 million bond, ordered to wear a GPS monitor, and told not to leave the state of Ohio if he posts bail. He was also ordered to submit a DNA sample.

Strongsville Police said that on April 25, officers responded to the Costco on Royalton Road for a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Corrigan had been shot multiple times.

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at Strongsville Costco; alleged shooter charged with murder

Good Samaritans administered first aid to the 61-year-old before he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Bryant was armed with a .40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine when the shooting occurred.

RELATED: Costco shooting suspect was armed with handgun that had 50-round drum magazine

Bryant was indicted earlier this month. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

News 5's Kaylee Olivas spoke to Corrigan's family last month.

WATCH:

61-year-old Strongsville Costco employee killed leaves behind shattered family

RELATED: 61-year-old Strongsville Costco employee killed leaves behind shattered family