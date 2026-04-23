WATCH LIVE: Parma Board of Education meets following death at Valley Forge

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Parma City Schools released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that discussions about adding metal detectors will be part of an ongoing review of school safety following the death of a student at Valley Forge High School.

School safety is expected to be discussed at the regularly scheduled Parma Board of Education meeting tonight at 5 p.m. at Normandy High, which News 5 plans to stream:

News 5 livestream event

The interest in metal detectors comes after a Valley Forge High School student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's cafeteria on Monday.

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According to the district's statement, decisions on safety and security measures are "complex" and can't be made "in isolation or on short timelines."

The district said the process will include consultations with law enforcement, safety experts and school stakeholders to make sure any implemented measures are "effective, appropriate and sustainable" for its schools.

The district acknowledged concerns from parents and students about school safety after many expressed fear and demanded improved security.

News 5 spoke to students from Valley Forge who were present during Monday's tragedy.

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The school district said that its "focus remains on supporting our students and staff while continuing to evaluate our comprehensive, layered, approach to school safety."

You can read the school district's full statement below:

The Parma City School District understands the concerns being raised regarding school safety, including the potential use of metal detectors. We recognize that these conversations are coming from a place of care and concern, and we take them seriously.



Decisions about future safety and security measures, including the potential use of metal detectors, are part of an ongoing and thoughtful review process. These are complex decisions that cannot be made in isolation or on short timelines, and will involve consultation with safety experts, law enforcement partners, and school stakeholders to ensure any measures implemented are effective, appropriate, and sustainable within our schools. While there has been interest expressed in funding such measures, the consideration extends beyond initial equipment and requires careful planning around staffing, training, daily operations, and the overall impact on the school environment.



At the same time, we recognize the urgency families are feeling, and we are taking immediate steps to support the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Both high schools will be closed to students on Thursday as our team finalizes a detailed plan for reopening. As we prepare to welcome students back, additional supports will be in place, including an increased staff and security presence and access to counseling services for both students and staff. We are also conducting a thorough review of our existing safety and security protocols in coordination with local law enforcement to identify any areas for strengthening.



Our focus remains on supporting our students and staff while continuing to evaluate our comprehensive, layered approach to school safety. We will share updates as we are able. Parma City School District

A detailed return plan for students was released for both Valley Forge and Normandy High School. Classes are set to resume on Friday, but with a modified and optional schedule for Valley Forge students.

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There are numerous resources available for both adults and students to report concerns and get assistance — whether it involves bullying, suspicious behavior, or a potential threat.

You can contact the Safer Ohio School Tip Line, an anonymous reporting system that accepts tips about threats to student safety, including potential mass incidents or harm to an individual student.

The number is 844-723-3764.

You can also call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, where trained counselors are available 24/7.