Sandusky middle, high schools go virtual this week after 4 high school staffers contract COVID

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky High School and Sandusky Middle School will transition to virtual learning for at least this week after four high school faculty members tested positive for COVID-19, the district superintendent announced Sunday afternoon.

"We have determined that we need to take the following steps in order to protect the children and our faculty staff and the larger Sandusky community, primarily due to the delta variant that appears to be still rampant both in our community, throughout the state and across the nation," said Dr. Eugene Sanders, CEO and Superintendent for Sandusky City Schools, in a video message posted Sunday afternoon.

Staff and students at both schools will use Monday to transition to a virtual learning environment, with online instruction through Google Classrooms set to begin on Tuesday through Friday, Sanders said.

A return to in-person learning is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, but the district will provide an update on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, Sanders said.

“This transition is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 cases within the high school and middle school buildings,” states a news release from the district. “The district’s goal is to make COVID-based decisions on a building-by-building format and conduct school as regularly as possible in as many cases as possible. Our goal is to be in school.”

The high school and middle school buildings will be open Monday morning to allow students the chance to pick up any materials or technology they may need for the rest of the week, including laptops for any students who do not yet have one.

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled at this time, and coaches and advisors will resume safety protocols that were in place last year, the release states.

The Erie County Health Department was also on-site at the SHS Auditorium on Monday morning to provide free COVID rapid testing to any staff member or student that requested one.

More details on the virtual learning schedule can be found here.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.