22-year-old man, 15-year-old boy charged Friday in connection with homicide on Oct. 27 in Elyria

ELYIRA, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy and 22–year-old man were arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the homicide of a man in Elyria that happened on Oct. 27, according to a news release from the Elyria Police Department.

The 15-year-old boy, an Elyria resident, was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The 22-year-old man was charged with tampering with evidence and discharge of firearm near prohibited premises.

The charges are in connection with the death of Jordan Lee Flanigan at an apartment complex on Middle Ave. on Oct. 27. Flanigan was found dead inside an apartment unit from multiple gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man was treated at a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds.

About an hour after arriving on scene, officers chased two male suspects in a pursuit that resulted in a crash near Middle Avenue and Sederis Lane in a Jeep Cherokee. The two men fled the scene on foot and were caught shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or kasperovich@cityofelyria.com .

