Cleanup efforts underway in Lorain County following damaging storms

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — News 5 crews have been traveling across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, finding damage from Tuesday's severe storms.

In Lorain County, we spoke with one family that had a close call when wind knocked down a tree onto power lines in North Ridgeville.

News 5 Cleveland A tree fell onto power lines on Lear Nagle Rd in North Ridgeville.

Jeff Toney was driving with his wife and 6-year-old granddaughter on Lear Nagle Road in North Ridgeville when the storm blew through the area. His car's moon roof shattered when the tree and power lines fell.

News 5 Cleveland Jeff Toney's moon roof shattered when a tree fell and knocked down power lines in North Ridgeville.

"There was a flash and a boom, and all of a sudden the wires started coming down in front of me. And I never stopped. And then, glass shattered," Jeff Toney said.

Fortunately, Toney said his family were not injured.

"It kind of hits you later how bad it could have been," Toney said.

The fallen power lines knocked out power to the nearby neighborhood.

It was a similar situation on Avon Belden Road near the North Ridgeville City Hall, where a utility pole snapped in half.

News 5 Cleveland A broken utility pole on Avon Belden Rd. in North Ridgeville.

In that neighborhood, Logan Beach said he lost power while making dinner Tuesday night.

“Hilarious April Fool’s… We had the power go out and I thought that was the worst of it,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Beach, his wife and their 7-month-old baby went to his mother's house. When he returned home in the afternoon, the family's backup sump pump had failed and filled the basement with several inches of sewer water.

News 5 Cleveland Logan Beach's flooded basement in North Ridgeville.

“It came up through the drain next to a furnace… and a drain for the air conditioning. It’s actually backing up sewer water,” he said.

The family was setting up a generator to pump water out of the basement. Beach said he was able to salvage most of his valuable belongings, including artwork and musical instruments.

Another large tree fell down in front of a house on Center Ridge Road near Route 83.

News 5 Cleveland Storms knocked over a tree on Center Ridge Rd in North Ridgeville.

In Amherst, a massive tree toppled near a home on N Main St. Several large branches pierced part of the home.

News 5 Cleveland A tree fell onto a house on N Main St. in Amherst.

No injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 2,000 customers in Lorain County are still without power, according to FirstEnergy.

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