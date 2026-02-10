Medina County residents urge commissioners to limit cooperation with ICE

MEDINA, Ohio — A group of citizens is urging Medina County commissioners to pass a resolution to limit cooperation between local police and ICE.

"This is important to me that you pass this resolution. We need due process," Medina County resident Sylvia Holmes said.

On Tuesday, the commissioners listened to residents as they pushed for passage of a resolution drawn up by citizens.

"What is happening in America is not normal. ICE is not normal," said resident Kristen Lowther.

Many in the group also carried signs and demonstrated in Medina's Public Square.

Their resolution, in part, asks Medina not to support ICE, or Customs and Border Control (CBP) operations without criminal activity or judicial warrants.

"Do not allow any new contracts with ICE. If you make contracts with ICE, be transparent," Elaine Stone said.

Another resident, Melissa Tucker, spoke out in favor of cooperation with ICE.

"Illegal immigrants are titled as such because they entered our country in violation of our laws," Tucker said.

On Tuesday, Tucker delivered her own message to the three commissioners.

"By cooperating with ICE, you are fulfilling the mandate given to you by taxpayers who live here legally," Tucker said.

Others referenced the controversial and deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, saying they believe immigration enforcement has gone too far.

Commissioner Steve Hambley said he appreciates the passion in the room, but added that the commissioners are not ready to take action and stressed that there is no indication that ICE is coming to Medina County.

"I can't guarantee what actions we'll take. I can say there are no proposed or pending ICE contracts," Hambley said. "The sheriff has indicated very clearly he has no ICE prisoners. There's no intention to enter into a contract."

The county commissioners plan to review and discuss the resolution and determine if they have the authority to vote on something like this. If so, it will come up in future meetings.

—

RELATED: Hundreds protest in Downtown Cleveland as part of national day of action against ICE

Protests against ICE in Cleveland and beyond; Gov. DeWine talks immigration enforcement