6 PM: City of Rittman holding news conference about the death of Sgt. Ries

The city of Rittman is holding a press conference on Tuesday evening to discuss how the city and community have come together in the days since Sgt. Scott Ries was killed, and the difficult road that lies ahead.

You can watch the press conference in the player below at 6 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Rittman Mayor Rudy Arnold and City Manager Bobbie Beshara plan to discuss the path forward for the community following the tragedy.

The shooting took place Sunday night when Rittman police officers responded to a 911 call that came in about a break-in and shots being fired at 90 Chippewa Trail.

Suspect Brandon Fazekas shot and killed Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley McWilliams before he killed Rittman police Sgt. Scott Ries.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Rittman officer Scott Ries

Four members of the Medina County Sheriff's Office and a Wayne County Sheriff's Department K-9 were also shot and injured.

It appears Fazekas died by suicide.

Team Coverage: Rittman officer death

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County