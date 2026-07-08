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Procession for mother and daughter killed in Rittman shooting

The Rittman community is mourning the loss of a mother and daughter who were killed in a shooting that also left an officer dead and four others injured.
Procession for Rittman mother and daughter killed in shooting
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Community members lined the streets of Rittman Wednesday afternoon to watch a procession for the mother and daughter killed in a shooting.

Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter McKinley were shot and killed Sunday night. While responding to the shooting, Rittman police Sgt. Scott Ries was also killed.

Body cam footage shows Medina deputies ducking for cover during fatal Rittman police shooting

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County

Since Sunday, the Rittman community has been honoring those who were lost through growing memorials and efforts to help impacted families.

RELATED: Brothers and sisters in blue helping Rittman heal from shooting tragedy

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