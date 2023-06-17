Ohio Turnpike reopens westbound lanes in Sandusky

The Ohio Turnpike reopened Friday after being closed in the westbound direction since Thursday evening, according to a release from the Ohio Turnpike.

The turnpike’s lanes in both directions were closed at milepost 94 in Sandusky County due to downed powerlines and other damage caused by severe weather.

