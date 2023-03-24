Partners reach tentative agreement on the Irishtown Bend Project in Ohio City

CLEVELAND — Partners with the Irishtown Bend Project in the Ohio City neighborhood in Cleveland have reached a tentative agreement, a source confirmed with News 5 on Thursday night.

The news comes on the same day that demolition began on the former women's shelter at the top of the hillside on West 25th Street.

The Port of Cleveland and partnering agencies released this statement:

The partners on the transformational Irishtown Bend project have reached a tentative settlement agreement following a lawsuit that was filed by Mortgage Investment Group, LLC in October 2021 against the Port of Cleveland, City of Cleveland, Riverbed LLC, Ohio City Inc., Cleveland Metroparks and LAND Studio. The agreement will allow the Port of Cleveland and project partners to proceed with the critically needed stabilization of the Irishtown Bend hillside, located along West 25th Street between Detroit Avenue and Columbus Road. Without the stabilization, a landslide on the slope could occur at any time, impacting roadways, a major sewer line and blocking shipping on the Cuyahoga River Navigation Channel. This hillside stabilization was the purpose of the eminent domain action initiated in February 2022 by the Port of Cleveland. The agreement is pending formal approval by the respective public bodies and boards involved.



Once stabilization is complete, Irishtown Bend will become a dynamic 23-acre riverside park that will connect Ohio City on Cleveland's near west side to the Flats, Downtown, and Lake Erie. The park will incorporate green infrastructure, new trails and links to adjacent regional trail networks. Port of Cleveland, City of Cleveland, Riverbed LLC, Ohio City Inc., Cleveland Metroparks and LAND Studio

