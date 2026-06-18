Push for Playhouse Square DORA moves forward

Cleveland City Council's safety committee approved an ordinance to turn Playhouse Square into a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA).

The ordinance would apply to certain large events, stretching across Chester Avenue to the north, just south of Euclid Avenue.

It's now headed to the development and planning committee, then to the finance committee.

In April, Playhouse Square estimated that about 10-15 events per year could trigger the expanded DORA.

It lists things like the Cleveland International Film Festival, Tri-C JazzFest, Saint Patrick’s Day, Oktoberfest and an Air Show Watch party, to name a few.

Cleveland's Playhouse Square seeks to become Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

RELATED: Cleveland's Playhouse Square seeks to become the city's next Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA