Solon, Orange Village waterline project leaves Miles Road businesses struggling

ORANGE, Ohio. — A waterline replacement project along Miles Road in Solon and Orange Village has left local businesses reeling — and with the road still under construction, some owners say they are not sure how much longer they can hold on.

The City of Solon and the Village of Orange are replacing the waterline along Miles Road between Naiman Parkway and Harper Road. Three gas line strikes halted the project in July. When work resumed in August, business owners say the damage was already done.

Marci Izeman, owner of the Village Diner, said sales are down 20 percent.

"If I don't have gas or no electricity, then I can't cook," she said. "I can't brew coffee. I can't flush toilets."

The diner, which Izeman describes as a neighborhood gathering place, depends on foot traffic and drive-by customers — both of which have dried up amid the construction.

"I need foot traffic. I need drive-by's like 'Hey, I want to come by.' And when I don't get that, what am I supposed to do?" she said.

Other businesses along the corridor are facing similar challenges. Across the street, Italian restaurant Capriccio's has posted a sign reading "closed during construction."

In an email, the general manager of Miles Farmers Market said the business has suffered from multiple electrical and generator failures.

The frustration extends beyond business owners. A driver who stopped along the road and told News 5's Caitlin Hunt: "Thank God you're doing a story on this."

Izeman said she has a direct question for the mayor.

"What are you going to do to help get my business back up and running?'"

Hunt asked Izeman's question when she sat down with Orange Mayor Judson Kline.

"You can't make an omelette without breaking some eggs," he said. "We broke a lot of eggs."

Kline said he has reached out to Enbridge, the company responsible for the gas line strikes, and is pushing for accountability.

"I've reached out to Enbridge to talk about how they're going to make this right for the community because we've had a lot of people suffer from it," he said. "Whether they've been delayed to get to work or just having access. They need to be responsible for what's happened over there."

News 5 reached out to Enbridge for a statement via email and received the following:

"Enbridge Gas Ohio works to safely provide reliable natural gas service. While we make every effort to maintain continuous service, interruptions can occur from time to time. Because we can’t guarantee uninterrupted gas service, the company is not liable for losses or damages resulting from service outages.

Customers who believe they may have experienced a loss due to an outage may contact Enbridge Gas Ohio Customer Service at 800-362-7557 to learn about the formal claims process. Our team is available to talk with customers to understand their situation and work to reach a resolution, if appropriate."

Kline said the waterline replacement is expected to be completed in October. Crews will return in the spring to repave the road.

For Izeman, the uncertainty is personal.

"I'm afraid that I won't be able to sustain myself. When business is down, I always make sure my staff gets paid," she said. "It's been very difficult for me to keep up with my bills. It's very difficult even taking a salary for myself."

Closures along the corridor are ongoing. On September 23rd, crews shut down Miles Road between Naiman Parkway and Brainard Road. Businesses will remain open during the closure. Drivers are detoured to Richmond Road through October 9.