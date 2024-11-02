Stark Co. prosecuting attorney to hold press conference regarding grand jury decision on Frank Tyson's death

Saturday afternoon, Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone will hold a press conference regarding the grand jury decision for the case involving the death of Frank Tyson.

At 12 p.m., you can watch the press conference live in the player below.

News 5 livestream event

On Friday, two Canton police officers were charged with third-degree felonies in connection to Tyson's death, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

2 Canton officers charged for death of Frank Tyson

RELATED: 2 Canton officers charged for death of Frank Tyson

Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch were both charged with reckless homicide, authorities said.

Tyson died on April 18 after being arrested by the two officers.

The interaction between Tyson and police started when officers responded to a car accident. Officers found a power pole taken out and a car off the side of the road with a blown airbag.

RELATED: Man dies while in custody of Canton Police following crash

Witnesses told officers Tyson ran into the bar. Canton police body camera video shows police go hands-on when Tyson knocks over a chair.

The video showed a struggle as police took Tyson to the floor, and seconds later, an officer placed a knee on Tyson’s back.

Tyson told officers he couldn’t breathe seven times. Seven minutes passed from when Tyson was handcuffed to when officers realized something was wrong.

The officers began doing chest compressions and administering Narcan. Tyson was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In August, Tyson's death was ruled a homicide.

Coroner rules Frank Tyson's death a homicide

RELATED: Coroner rules Frank Tyson's death a homicide

According to the coroner's office, Tyson's cause of death was due to "cardiopulmonary arrest in association with physical altercation and prone restraint."

Controversial arrest tactic front and center in Frank Tyson case

RELATED: 'I’m so sick of seeing videos like this': Controversial arrest tactic front and center in Frank Tyson case

Other factors listed by the coroner included ischemic cardiovascular disease, acute intoxication by cocaine and ethanol, as well as obesity.