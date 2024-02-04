State Route 8 southbound reopens 2 lanes after fiery crash

State Route 8 southbound has reopened to two lanes from Highland Road to Hines Hill Road after a fiery crash occurred in Macedonia on Jan. 27, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews have spent the last eight days cleaning and repairing the road after a tanker truck lost control and went over the bridge, resulting in an explosion. The driver died from his injuries.

The tanker truck was carrying diesel fuel, and over 7,000 gallons of fuel spilled, some of which flowed into Brandywine Creek.

The crash caused damage to the bridge deck, and repairs included milling off and replacing the top layer of the concrete on the surface of the roadway, ODOT said.

State Route 8 northbound to I-271 northbound and from I-271 southbound to State Route 8 southbound will continue to be reduced to one lane of traffic, ODOT said.