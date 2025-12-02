Summa Health president pleads not guilty to revenge porn charges

The president of Summa Health Medical Group pleaded not guilty to felony revenge porn charges.

Vivek Bhalla was in court on Monday, facing charges of dissemination of an image of another person, after Copley Police say he sent inappropriate pictures of his wife to her coworkers.

At the time, Bhalla and his wife, Heather, were going through a separation. He was arrested in late October.

Summa Health Group President on leave, arrested after allegation of sharing revenge porn

Heather said she and her two kids left the state because she felt unsafe.

Bhalla, who is now on leave from Summa Health, claimed he did not send the photos and that others were handling his phone on the day the images were sent out.