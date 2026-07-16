Suspected vandals target Ashland Flock cameras

ASHLAND, Ohio — Investigators in Ashland are looking into a string of suspected vandalism targeting a controversial surveillance tool.

Late last week, at least five Flock cameras incurred damage throughout the city. By Wednesday, several broken poles, shattered solar panels and dangling wires no longer attached to cameras were still visible.

News 5 Cleveland

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, its agency, the city of Ashland and Loudonville use the system of automated license plate readers.

FLOCK USED TO THWART CRIMINALS

News 5 has reported on Northeast Ohio law enforcement crediting the technology for tracking suspected criminals and recovering stolen vehicles.

Last week, Flock cameras spotted an attempted murder suspect from Canton more than 30 miles away in Hudson. The sighting prompted a dramatic chase that ended with the man in police custody.

Police chase attempted murder suspect through Stow golf course

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In June, North Olmsted Police credited the technology for helping them spot and ultimately stop a car taken during an aggravated robbery in Cleveland.

Flock cameras help North Olmsted Police track down suspect

RELATED: Flock cameras help North Olmsted Police track down suspect

“They have probably been the best tool that we’ve had in our toolbox to apprehend criminals,” a North Olmsted Police detective said at the time.

Some Ashland neighbors said they recognize the cameras’ value for public safety.

“My take is if you’re not doing anything wrong, what’s the big deal? They’re here, from what I see, if there’s a child abduction or a stolen car. I think they can be beneficial,” said Kerri Workman.

THE CONTROVERSY

Others have raised concerns over who can access the systems and why.

“They’re checking every single car that passes those cameras without any certification or warrant. I think it’s a police state kind of thing,” said another Ashland neighbor who asked not to be named. “Nobody should be surveilled. Privacy is a human right.”

Similar sentiments have been shared with News 5 by people around Northeast Ohio.

In Cleveland, a group that calls itself “Flock No” formed to push back against the city’s contract with the company, saying no meaningful change in crime statistics outweighed the privacy concerns.

Cleveland Flock license plate reader contract expiring end of the month

RELATED: Cleveland City Council Safety Committee blocks Flock

News 5 investigators uncovered numerous outside agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), accessing the Flock system in Shaker Heights.

The data led to policy changes in that city.

Shaker Heights changes Flock policy after outside immigration searches

RELATED: Shaker Heights changes Flock camera policy after probe finds hundreds of outside immigration searches

DAMAGED CAMERAS

As debate swirls around the use and potential misuse of the technology, Flock has reported damaged cameras nationwide.

On July 4, Parma Police said two of its Flock cameras were damaged. The department said video surveillance showed two suspects with covered faces using a Sawzall tool to cut down the camera poles.

It’s not clear what motivated that incident or the string of suspected vandalism in Ashland.

News 5 Cleveland A damaged Flock pole in Ashland

A spokesperson with Flock issued the following statement:

“Damaging public safety equipment is illegal and puts communities at risk, which is why we strongly condemn this type of behavior.

When a camera is taken offline, an investigative lead can disappear, and a time-sensitive alert tied to an AMBER Alert, a missing-person case, or a violent crime suspect on the move may never reach the officers who need it. These are tools agencies rely on to respond quickly and help keep people safe.

People have every right to make their voices heard, but criminal acts should never be part of that process. Damaging public safety equipment ultimately hurts the very communities this technology is there to help protect.”

Ashland investigators declined to share more information on Wednesday while they said the investigation was ongoing.