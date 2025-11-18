Suspects in alleged Cuyahoga Falls road rage shooting appear in court

Two people charged in connection with a road rage shooting in Cuyahoga Falls appeared in court Tuesday.

Kamar Parham, 22, and Lashay Jackson, 22, are accused of a shooting at a Sheetz parking lot earlier this month, damaging two other vehicles, one of which had a 13-year-old boy inside.

According to court documents, Parham allegedly fired multiple rounds at a victim in the parking lot while Jackson was driving the vehicle they were in, inciting him to shoot.

No one was injured in the shooting.

According to the Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Office, Parham has been charged with the following:



Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of carrying concealed weapons

One count of discharging a firearm

Jackson is facing the following charges:



Two counts of complicity to attempted murder

Two counts of complicity to felonious assault

One count of complicity to discharging a firearm

In court on Tuesday, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Parham's bond was set at $750,000, and Jackson's was set at $500,000.