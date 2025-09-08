Take 2: Lane restrictions on I-90 eastbound are set to begin after a 1-week delay

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The delayed work on I-90 eastbound between Hilliard Boulevard and Alger Road is set to begin Monday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation originally planned to reduce the lanes between Hilliard Boulevard and Alger Road last Monday, but some weather-related issues got in the way. Now, crews will make adjustments so only three of the four lanes will be open for traffic.

These restrictions will be in place until November 2026.

The work is a part of the larger Interstate 90 rehabilitation project, a $173 million project stretching from West Boulevard in Cleveland to Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River.

Upgrades include median barrier and overhead lighting replacements, some shoulder widening and drainage improvements.

Those drainage improvements should prevent some of the flooding drivers saw on the interstate this summer.

Freeway reopens after heavy rain causes flooding, backups on I-90 near Lakewood

The lane restrictions are just the beginning of this project. Next Monday, crews will be closing the McKinley Avenue exit ramp on I-90 westbound. Lane restrictions will also be in place in that area to give crews more room to work.

"It's a very tight area," ODOT PIO Brent Kovacs said. "So, we just need to take a lane on I-90 westbound in the same amount of time that the ramp is closed so we can get drainage work done and we can replace the pavement on that ramp."

The ramp closure and lane restrictions at McKinley Avenue should last until December of this year.