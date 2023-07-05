Terrace Towers tenants unsure of when they can go back home following Monday night fire

One hundred twenty residents are still homeless after a fire ravaged Terrace Tower apartments in East Cleveland. The Red Cross has made some progress in finding a more comfortable solution until the complex is habitable again.

The last 48 hours for Terrace Towers residents have been beyond challenging.

“It has been horrific,” said displaced resident Emmanuel Grant. “I’m on oxygen; I sleep on oxygen... I need some help. My congregation has reached out. I love them, but I hate to be a burden; I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.”

Seventy out of 120 displaced residents have sought shelter at the Salvation Army. The Red Cross is now taking over operations and moving residents to a different location.

“The Salvation Army has other responsibilities here as well, so we will be moving them, and we are working out the details of that,” said Michael Parks, regional CEO of the Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross. “We are going to continue to keep them fed, keep them safe, keep them secure and keep them dry, keep them cool.

The cause of the fire Monday remains under investigation, but the fire marshal’s office believes it started from an electrical issue. East Cleveland City Councilwoman Juanita Gouey said she’s been getting complaints about Terrace Tower and poor management for years.

“It was just a hot mess,” said Gouey. “The floors and stuff are always damp. The pipes are always busting. I want to hold the owner of this building accountable for these being people all over the place and do not have anywhere to go.”

Electrical contractors were working in and out of the complex Wednesday, but Grant said management told him it could take 30 days until he can move back home.

“I’m emotional because I’m hurt,” said Grant. “It would be nice if someone could be more direct, not just for myself. There are many tenets in wheelchairs and so forth, and it just seems Terrace Towers could have done more for us.”

The residents are being housed in the Sherman House on Case Western's campus until at least Sunday. By Sunday, Terrace Towers management will have housing worked out for the residents at one of their other buildings, according to the university.

It is predicted that the electrical damage to the apartment complex will take about 30 days to complete, after which the residents will be able to return.

Before residents can move back, each unit must have working electricity and an alarm panel must be up and running, the university said.

News 5 has reached out to the building management and is still waiting to hear back.

