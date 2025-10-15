4:30 PM: Jury to announce verdict in trial of Bionca Ellis, who is accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old

CLEVELAND — After hearing a week of testimony, a jury has reached a verdict in the case of a toddler who was fatally stabbed in a grocery store parking lot last year.

News 5 didn't stream the previous days of the trial, per an order from the judge. We will stream the verdict as soon as the jury is ready.

The verdict is expected at 4:30 p.m.

WATCH:



The jury heard closing arguments on Monday and Tuesday, with deliberations starting Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Closing arguments in Bionca Ellis trial

Watch the closing arguments below — Warning: The video may contain graphic language and images.

Closing arguments in Bionca Ellis trial

The defendant, Bionca Eliis, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury last year and charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of attempted murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated theft for the June 3, 2024, attack that killed the toddler Julian Wood and left his mother injured.

RELATED: Suspect in 3-year-old's stabbing at North Olmsted grocery store parking lot indicted

She’s been held in jail on a $5 million bond since her arrest.

Ellis’s trial date was repeatedly delayed as she was standoffish in court and ordered to have several mental health assessments to determine if she was competent to stand trial.

RELATED: Arraignment took three attempts as Ellis refused to cooperate

Both the defense and prosecution presented opening arguments on Oct. 6.

Neither side disputed the facts of what happened on June 3, 2024. But the defendant's mental health was at the heart of the case.

RELATED: Trial starts in case of woman accused of stabbing toddler to death

On Oct. 7, eyewitnesses took the stand to recount what they saw that afternoon. The state spent the first day of witness testimony sharing videos, images, and 911 calls to establish a timeline and details about how the incident unfolded.

RELATED: First witnesses testify in Bionca Ellis murder trial

On Oct. 8, the child's mother, Margot Wood, testified, stating that she had had no connection or previous encounters with Ellis before June 3, 2024, and the attack was sudden and came out of nowhere.

RELATED: Mother of toddler killed in 2024 stabbing testifies in Bionca Ellis trial

Ellis’s defense attorneys entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. They previously said their client’s behavior, medical history and interactions during and after the incident showed she was insane during the attack.