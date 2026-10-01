$19 million crisis center marks one year in Lorain County

The Lorain County Crisis Recovery Center has served more than 1,600 clients and logged more than 2,900 visits in its first year of operation, leaders say.

The center, located on South Broadway in Lorain just off Route 2, opened one year ago. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, supporting individuals and families during mental health and addiction crises.

Don Schiffbauer, CEO of Riveon Mental Health and Recovery, said the reach of the center has extended well beyond Lorain County.

"They're coming as far away from Sandusky, Erie County, Ashtabula, south from Ashland and what not, we even had somebody show up from another state for detox services here," Schiffbauer said. "What's unique about this place is it's a self-defined crisis., you don't have to check a box in order to access services here."

Tiffany Tarpley

Michael Doud, CEO of the Lorain County Mental Health Addiction and Recovery Services Board, said the center is addressing a gap that previously left people in crisis without consistent care.

"Before this project came into being, individuals were going to the emergency rooms or if they encountered law enforcement, jail, and then you know once they're released they're not connected with the system, we're trying to correct all of that," Doud said.

Among the lessons learned in the first year, Doud said there should have been more outreach to faith-based communities in the early stages. Leaders are now addressing that through training and education.

The $19 million facility also houses the regional call center for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. No one is turned away.

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