8:30 AM: Cleveland mom accused of killing 2 daughters set to appear in court

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland woman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of her two young daughters, who were found dead inside partially buried suitcases steps away from their home on Cleveland's east side.

You can watch the arraignment live in the player below at 8:30 a.m.

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Aliyah Henderson is expected to be arraigned on six counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, six counts of kidnapping, three counts of child endangering, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse.

Henderson's court appearance comes just one day after the girls were laid to rest.

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Family, friends, and community members gathered at Mount Sinai Friendship United to honor 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman on Wednesday.

Loved ones remembered the sisters as “princesses” who brought joy and magic to everyday moments.

During the emotional service, the girls’ fathers spoke publicly, expressing grief and frustration.

They said they had tried to protect their daughters but believed their concerns were not taken seriously.

Investigators allege Henderson killed Wilson and Chatman, stuffed their bodies in suitcases and partially buried them near their home behind Ginn Academy.

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On March 2, 2026, around 6 p.m., a man was walking his dog near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue in Cleveland when the dog became interested in a partially buried suitcase in a field.

The man opened the suitcase, discovered what appeared to be remains of a deceased individual, and called the police, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office preliminarily determined the manner of death of both children to be homicide.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Henderson was arrested back on March 4.

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She is expected to enter a plea during her arraignment later this morning.