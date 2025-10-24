Eddy’s Bike Shop pedals past the fire, ends summer strong in Peninsula

PENINSULA, Ohio — Eight months after a devastating fire destroyed Eddy’s Bike Shop in Peninsula, the local favorite has wrapped up a strong comeback season.

Owner Jimmy Ruggles tells News 5 that this summer in Peninsula was one of their busiest yet — even as the team operated from a temporary location. Saturday, October 25, marks the final day of bike rentals for the season.

“It worked out in our favor,” Ruggles said. “The city was helpful getting us up and going again. So now the next step is getting a more permanent location.”

The temporary site, Ruggles explained, actually offered some advantages: better access to the trail system and more parking than the shop’s former location. The only drawback? Eddy’s was using just part of the space, as some of it remained in use for railroad storage.

“As far as I know, the previous location is just going to be a green space,” Ruggles said. “With the variances and regulations, you really can’t build on there.”

As the season winds down, the Eddy’s team is already thinking ahead. Ruggles said the shop is still “in limbo” but hopes to stay put.

“Ideally, we’d like to remain in the location we’re currently in and expand on that a little bit,” he said, "There’s some light at the end of the tunnel, so we’ll keep pushing through.”

Eddy’s Bike Shop has been a staple for cyclists exploring the Cuyahoga Valley National Park area — and after a season of resilience and rebuilding, it’s clear the wheels are still turning.