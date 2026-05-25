Family of Cleveland man killed in motorcycle hit-skip begging for answers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are still looking for the driver who killed a motorcyclist on the city's east side nearly two weeks ago. Without answers, the cyclist's family is struggling to move forward.

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Around 7 p.m. on May 15, a motorcycle traveling westbound on St. Clair Avenue was struck by a grey Hyundai Elantra that was attempting to turn left on East 118th Street from the eastbound lane, police said.

When the motorcycle was struck, the motorcyclist attempted to lay the bike on its side, at which point he was struck by the Hyundai's rear end, police said.

According to CPD, the motorcyclist was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Hyundai failed to stop after striking the motorcycle and continued traveling northbound on East 118th Street, police said.

The Hyundai Elantra had a Wisconsin license plate with the number 3817AFT, according to photos provided by CPD.

Who is the cyclist who was killed?

We're now learning the motorcyclist killed in the crash is 66-year-old Kevin Burrell.

Burrell leaves behind two sons, Chris and Matthew Harvey, who told me on Monday that the last 10 days have been nothing short of a struggle.

"He's been riding since...," Chris said.

Chris' aunt interjected, saying, "... when he met your mother."

"Yeah, that's what my mom says. She met him on a bike and lost him on a bike," Chris said.

Matthew described his dad as a wild card—someone who was smart, hardworking, and loyal to his family.

"He was everything," Matthew said. "His number one favorite thing was his family. He showed up to every single event, and no matter what event it was, he had gifts. It could have been the smallest gift or a nice, elaborate gift, but he always showed up with a gift, even uninvited. He would show up and show support."

Chris added, "We'd call it a pop-up. Don't know how he got there, who told him about it. Bag full of stuff. Been doing that my whole life."

Going through the memories of their dad has been tough the last two weeks.

Chris told me, "The first three days was probably the hardest. My father and I talked every day. I miss him. I can just say that I miss him. That dude was like my rock."

Matthew said it was a half hour after watching a Cavaliers game on May 15 that he got the call from his mom that Harvey had passed away.

"My mom called and was like, 'He's dead.' I'm like, 'Who?' She says my dad. I don't believe it. It's still unreal, right? Like we've been going through all these pictures and everything, so I still feel kind of present," Matthew said.

Matthew's daughter is about to graduate from high school, she just attended prom, and he and his fiancée are getting married in August.

He says it's the future that hits him hardest now, knowing his dad won't be there for it.

"It makes you angry, and just knowing the fact that somebody did that and then just left. You never know what's going on with these people," Matthew said. "I hope that the police do, you know, find him or whatnot, but it's like you're dealing with people who have nothing to lose, and it's like, it's hard to like make sense of it right now."

Not only do Matthew and Chris have high hopes that the individual who killed their dad will soon be caught, but they also want their dad's story to be one of caution for both motorcyclists and motorists moving forward.

2 deadly motorcycle crashes in Cleveland almost 24 hours apart

RELATED: 2 deadly motorcycle crashes in Cleveland almost 24 hours apart

"I'm not a motorcycle rider, but you gotta respect the motorcycle riders and the cyclists and anybody on the road who is susceptible," Matthew said.

Chris said he has watched a video of the crash, which proves their dad was doing the speed limit and wearing a helmet when he was struck.

Until the person behind this accident is caught, and even after, Matthew and Chris hope their dad knows they've "got it."

"We got everything that you left us. We appreciate all the skills and all the knowledge that you gave us, like my dad, he was very accomplished. He had a master's degree. He went to Florida A&M, then he went to Cleveland State, and he got his other degrees. He worked downtown for the city and with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. He taught me how to play chess, he taught me how to do math, like high performing math. I got my accounting degree because he got an accounting degree. We will never forget the things that he taught us," Matthew said.

"One of the best dads" is how Harvey will be remembered by his kids forever.

The Harvey family told me there is no life insurance for him, so now they're trying to figure out how to cover funeral expenses.

If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe, click HERE.

Matthew has also designed t-shirts in honor of his father as another fundraising effort.

Through Matthew's custom shirt design business, Dash.ArtHouse has created a few shirts.

One of the shirts has Charlie Brown on a motorcycle. Another says, "Always and Forever." A third design has Harvey on a bike riding into Cleveland with a Browns jersey on.

"They call him Charlie Brown or Chuck, and so he always lived by that moniker, so we made him like a Charlie Brown shirt. Every time he wrote us like birthday cards or Christmas cards or whatever, he would always write 'always and forever' on everything, so we made one of those. He was also the biggest Browns fan that you probably would ever know," Matthew said.

Each shirt design is $25.

Anyone with information in this case should contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

If Cleveland Police provide more information or make an arrest in this case, We'll Follow Through.