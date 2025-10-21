'I'm really over this.' Cleveland Police crack down on car break-ins and thefts

TREMONT, Ohio — A recent surge in car break-ins and thefts has caused major stress and frustration for drivers across Northeast Ohio.

Several incidents have been reported in places like Downtown Cleveland, Tremont, Ohio City, University Circle/Little Italy, Gordon Square and the Detroit Shoreway area.

Cleveland Police confirm they continue to make arrests and are beefing up patrols.

"Definitely an increase in recent weeks. It's something we're actively addressing to try to get a hold of, as we mention just recently, we made a couple arrests," Sergeant Freddy Diaz, Cleveland Police Public Information Officer, said.

Residents tell News 5 they feel, at this point, they can't park anywhere.

In some instances, some drivers in Tremont say they're intentionally leaving their car doors unlocked and removing their valuables—in hopes crooks will rifle through their cars and leave without smashing their windows.

"I saw them going from each window to each window, and I called 911 myself," Charlie Kieffer of Tremont said.

Stepping over piles of broken glass and waking up to the sound of car windows being smashed out with alarms blaring has unfortunately become the norm for Kieffer.

"It's one thing to walk out and see it and have your heart sink, but just to kind of witness it—it brings you to a new low," Kieffer said.

The Tremont resident contacted News 5, feeling upset and defeated by the recent string of car break-ins in his neighborhood along West 11th Street and Kenilworth Avenue.

He says it can't keep happening and is pleading with the city and law enforcement leaders to intervene.

"It leads to frustration, leads to anger, leads to sadness," Kieffer said.

Jonathan Petrea, who helps run a block watch club in Tremont, says it's become a growing problem.

"We have a class of brazen criminals. They don't care about police (or) being caught. The reason they don't care about being caught is there aren't any consequences," Petrea said.

Kieffer says what's even more alarming is how young these suspects are.

"It's easy to get mad at them, but I'm sad as well. Cause I feel like we're dropping the ball somewhere."

In recent weeks, Cleveland Police arrested one adult and nine juveniles.

The suspects ranged in age from 12-18.

Cleveland Police say those suspects got caught breaking into 24 cars at the Hilton Garden Inn on Carnegie Avenue.

Earlier this month, Cleveland Police Second District Detectives conducted a special operation targeting car break-ins and stolen cars.

They arrested a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl inside a stolen car that police say they tried to run from.

"I think it's a crime of opportunity during the evening hours—late or early morning hours. However, I think it's also part of just some of these juveniles lack some of the guidance," Diaz said.

I asked Diaz about the recent rash of issues and the reasoning behind them.

"We're learning a lot of these suspects are not physically taking stuff out of the vehicles. Just sort of, kind of causing some damage which is obviously a nuisance to the community," Diaz said.

Diaz says in many cases the suspects are acting together, joyriding in stolen cars and hitting up parked cars across town.

He says Cleveland Police are taking the car thefts and break-ins very seriously.

They're increasing patrols in recent problem areas--with officers and detectives working 24/7 to piece these incidents together.

"As soon as we learned this was happening, Chief Annie Todd ordered— including the Commander from the Second District —put together a plan to focus on this. An operation for stolen cars and car break-ins details what we call it," Diaz said.

Tom Wetzel, University Circle Police Department Police Chief, is also prioritizing owner safety based on what he calls a completely senseless trend.

"In my career, I have never seen it this bad. And I'm hoping some of the arrests that our partners in City of Cleveland made is gonna have a strong effect on that," Wetzel said.

In the meantime, Petrea and Kieffer share in the frustration and hope there's a solution soon.

"It's important that we be involved. This is our neighborhood. This is our community," Petrea said.

Cleveland Police are encouraging drivers to park in well-lit areas and remove valuables from their cars.

Diaz says it is critical for drivers to continue reporting these issues.

By sharing video footage, pictures and other elements, he says it has helped officers arrest recent suspects and connect them to other crimes in the area.

He further says there are active efforts underway to make arrests and stop the car break-ins.

They're utilizing real-time crime and Flock cameras to track down suspects and stolen cars.

Diaz also says they are doing active outreach with junior high schools and high schools.

Community policing, he says, is key.