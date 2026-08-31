Ohio teacher fights for justice in mother's 1981 Pennsylvania cold case

BEDFORD, Ohio — This month, there has been movement in the 1981 case of a missing Pennsylvania woman.

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So, why is a Pennsylvania case showing up on a Northeast Ohio news site? That woman's daughter is a special education teacher at Bedford City Schools and lives in Medina County.

Alison Duiker told me she wants to keep sharing her mom's story and case updates in hopes it makes a difference for others.

In November of 2025, Duiker's dad, Clinton Randall Rogers, confessed to killing his separated wife, Lonene 'Lonnie' Rogers.

Court records reveal Rogers told Pennsylvania State Police that he choked Lonene, wrapped her deceased body in a pink blanket, put her in the rear compartment of his Ford Bronco, and drove to a nearby dumpster where she was disposed of.

Rogers' lawyers filed a writ of habeas corpus petition earlier this year, saying the state has no evidence that Lonene is dead, was a victim of a homicide or was assaulted, without the alleged confession of Rogers.

His defense team is calling the judicial process and his detention illegal.

Rogers' immediate release was requested.

On Aug. 17, though, a judge disagreed and dismissed the request.

"We can now continue on where we were as far as our pursuit for justice," Duiker told me.

Monday morning, Duiker said there was a "Call of the List," where both the defense and prosecution have to tell the judge where they're at in the case.

"Not surprisingly, the defense asked for a continuance for more time. At this point, we moved to the next trial date, which isn't until November," Duiker said. "I think I feel relief. I literally never thought this day would come, so I feel blown away that I am lucky enough, blessed enough to have answers. I mean, there are so many missing persons in the United States and it is very unusual to have resolution. I feel very lucky to have that end result. I don't feel lucky to know what happened, but it does offer some healing to know that there's a conclusion and that the what ifs are shut down."

Duiker said she has always known her mother didn't up and leave her and her brother as her father initially painted to authorities.

"I never believed that she ran away, as he said. She never, ever would have left us. It was all she wanted in her life. She wanted to be married, but she wanted to be married to be a mother. It was what she always wanted, and I know she never would have left us. We were five and three. No mother walks away from a 5-year-old or a 3-year-old," Duiker said.

Not believing the story her father originally told to officials, she worked with a private investigator through a nonprofit called Private Investigations for the Missing.

"They offer grants to cover the cost of private investigators. I would not be sitting here today with any kind of resolution or conclusion had I not gotten a private investigator. I'm a teacher; I couldn't afford it. I'm just a middle-income mom with, you know, three kids; we're busy, you know, but I want people to know that don't let money be in the way. There are people that will grant fund you. My hero, Jeff Walters. Within five months, we had a confession. Four and a half decades, and in five months we got a confession, and sometimes it's just that outside view that people need, so don't let money deter you from moving forward," Duiker said.

I asked Duiker, "What do you think your mom would say or what do you think your mom would think to see how far you've come and how hard you've been fighting?"

"I think she would be proud. One of the greatest things about my mother that I have learned is she was deaf and she was a fighter for her own rights," Duiker said. "She's got to be doing cartwheels up there. She was deaf, but she loved to dance. She's got to be up there dancing away, so happy."

She plans to attend every court appearance she possibly can.

Duiker said she hasn't spoken to her father in decades, but as she gets closer to the truth in her mother's case, she'd love to have a conversation with him.

"I was too afraid of opening the door and allowing him in my world or my proximity or around my children. I was always too afraid to open that door or even face that myself, but in the last year, now that I know the truth, absolutely. I just don't think he would talk to me now," Duiker said.

Duiker said she wants her father to know that this case does not define her.

"He would literally tell me that I'm garbage, and what I didn't know was that he threw my mother in a dumpster. I feel like there's such a connection there. I want him to see me and to say not only am I not garbage, but my mother is shining through me, and I am now affecting lives in positive ways. I did not follow that path. I refuse to be your victim. I am a warrior. I am resilient and I will use that power for good," Duiker said.

Part of that good comes in the form of trying to change state and federal law.

Here's what an Ohio woman wants to change when it comes to handling cold cases

RELATED: Cops denied an Ohio woman's access to her missing mother's police files. Now, she's trying to change the law.

Duiker said she is focusing on her mother's case right now, which puts the push for change on hold, but not for long.

"I was really trying to do it in Pennsylvania because that's where the crime was committed but I live here and I just feel like Ohio is more open to at least considering such a law. I think I'm going to regroup and work on passing that here in Ohio and as soon as everything is done with the trial and I can breathe a little bit more with that off my plate, that is absolutely my focus," Duiker said.

Duiker not only hopes to do that, but also hopes her mother's story is a wake-up call to those involved in domestically violent relationships.

As this case continues, We'll Follow Through.