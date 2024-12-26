Recap: Here's some of what 'We Followed Through' on this year

CLEVELAND — At News 5, we are committed to following through on the stories that matter to you. While others leave, we return and keep digging. In 2024, we followed through on countless stories. Many of our stories yielded real results that made a big difference in communities.

Here are some of the stories you'll want to watch again:

In January, News 5 investigator Tara Morgan got the attention of Cleveland police after numerous reports about safety concerns at City Foods convenience store Downtown.

The police added targeted patrols at the store, which resulted in an arrest.

Business owner feeling relief after Cleveland Police catch thief in the act

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank shared a resonating story: Caregivers are overwhelmed by caring for family members with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Because of this reporting, $10,000 more was added to a local relief program that directly supports families who need caregiver support.

Struggling caregivers find relief through Alzheimer's Association

News 5 anchor Tessa DiTirro shared a story that many in Akron felt curious about. Defunct e-scooters were piled up outside a warehouse on Grant Street. Tessa's report revealed the scooters had been saved from the landfill and were being refurbished to be sold.

After the initial story went viral, Summit e-Waste, the company refurbishing the e-scooters, had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand from all over the world for a refurbished e-scooter.

Thousands are on a waiting list for refurbished electric scooters

News 5 anchor Damon Maloney shared what the basketball courts at St. John Lutheran Church mean to the teenagers who play there.

When Damon shared that the courts were in disrepair, not only did the city of Garfield Heights step up with a plan to build new outdoor courts, but the Cuyahoga County Council also committed $36,000 to refurbish the courts at the church.

Garfield Hts. church gets another assist in quest to improve gym used to keep teens on right path

News 5 reporter Mike Holden reported for more than a year about the condition at Brookmere Cemetery. After seeing Mike's stories, city leaders in Old Brooklyn jumped into action to overhaul the space.

On top of that, because of our reports, Brookmore was added as the only Ohio stop on a national tour to clean up problem cemeteries.

'I'm here to save it'

News 5 anchor Katie Ussin is committed to sharing education stories that impact Northeast Ohio. Since 2017, Katie has been following PRE4CLE.

It's a program that readies students for kindergarten and beyond by providing quality pre-K programming.

A decade of PRE4CLE: More children than ever enrolled in high-quality preschool in Cleveland

News 5 reporter Catherine Ross reported on new positive developments in a story that made national headlines. In 2022, a deadly crash intentionally caused by a Strongsville woman killed two young men. When Catherine followed through, the family of one of the young men killed was giving back to the community.

Catherine shared that the family created the Davion Flanagan Memorial Scholarship to support students pursuing education at the All-State Hairstyling and Barber College.

Strongsville family creates scholarship in honor of son killed in crash

News 5 reporter Nadeen Abusada got answers to a story she has followed from the start. A place nicknamed "The Pit" on social media has sat vacant since 2019 on Cleveland's west side after the demolition of Lakewood Hospital.

As Nadeen shared, new development is finally headed into the area, and she will continue tracking progress into 2025.

The Pit in Lakewood is finally being redeveloped

As we head into 2025, we are committed to continuing to come back and share your stories.